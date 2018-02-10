Romero misses weight in Perth

Yoel Romero missed weight for his UFC middleweight title clash against Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 and is therefore not eligible for the belt.

The Cuban tipped the scales at 188.3 pounds in his first attempt, over the 185 pound limit. Romero swapped words with an annoyed Rockhold after the weigh in, after which he vowed to make weight in the second attempt.

Yoel Romero weighs in at 188 (!) and things get spicy at the face-off between Romero and Luke Rockhold! #UFC221 https://t.co/EuGiqVpiJE — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 10, 2018

After spending time in the sauna, Romero stripped bare and weighed in at 187.7 pounds and was visibly annoyed. As a result, only Rockhold can claim the middleweight title should he defeat Romero in the Perth Arena on Sunday.

Romero accepted the fight on short notice after champion Robert Whittaker – who was only promoted to champion after Georges St-Pierre vacated the belt – pulled out of the bout due to injury in January.

The main card also features veteran Mark Hunt, who takes on Curtis Blaydes in the heavyweight division.