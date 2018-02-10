Hunt confirms UFC exit after deal ends

Veteran Mark Hunt has confirmed that he will leave the UFC after the final three fights of his contract.

Hunt, 43, is in the co-main event of UFC 221, in Perth, this weekend, when he takes on Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight showdown.

The Kiwi fighter remains in the midst of a legal battle with the UFC after opponent Brock Lesnar competed with banned substances in his system when they met in July 2016. He took action, in a bid to rid the organisation of any steroid cheats.

Despite being the oldest grappler on the roster, Hunt has no plans to retire from mixed martial arts, but will compete for other companies when his deal expires.

“I’ve got three fights left with the UFC, because I haven’t had a good run with a lot of things that’s happened with them,” said Hunt.

“Everyone knows I’m in court about having to get an even playing field.

"We getting in there running and gunning!" @MarkHunt1974 fired up to be in Perth! #UFC221 pic.twitter.com/XuL8q9o3NG — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2018

“After the three fights with the UFC, I’d like to fight globally three more times and then retire. Hang it up. I want to go out there in my best shape ever and compete.

“I feel like I can compete still with these young guys, even though they’re half my age.”