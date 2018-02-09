White predicts UFC return for Lesnar

WWE star Brock Lesnar could return to the UFC before the end of 2018, believes Dana White.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Lesnar hasn’t competed in mixed martial arts since 2016 after he tested positive for performance enhancing substances.

The 40-year-old retired from MMA after being hit by a one-year suspension, yet a return could be on the cards, with his WWE contract reaching a conclusion this year.

Dana White says "anything is possible" on Brock Lesnar possibly returning to the UFC in 2018! https://t.co/V6JZ1cVrdi — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 8, 2018

“Brock has always shown interest in coming over and fighting in the UFC. I wouldn’t be shocked if he gave it one more shot,” UFC president Dana White told MMA Weekly.

Lesnar would have to serve the remainder of his suspension and re-enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency testing pool for six months, before being allowed to compete again.

However, he could be a major pay-per-view draw for the company.

Jon Jones challenged Lesnar to a contest after winning the light heavyweight championship last year, before he failed a drugs test and was stripped of his belt.