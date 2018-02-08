White slams Woodley v Diaz rumours

UFC overlord Dana White has thrown shade over the possibility of Tyron Woodley facing Nate Diaz in the octagon anytime soon.

Woodley is pining for an opponent and has called out Nate Diaz, who has been in the proverbial doldrums since losing via decsion to Conor Mcgregor in 2016.

The UFC welterweight champion went as far as to tell ESPN that he would 'bet the house' on facing Diaz next.

But White has other ideas, in particular number two contender Rafael dos Anjos.

"I wouldn’t bet a nickel on it, let alone his house…it’s not true,” White told UFC Tonight on FOX Sports 2.

“It’s completely not true, and we’re looking at dos Anjos. Dos Anjos is the fight we’re looking at for Woodley. That’s the fight that’s a fair fight. He just won a great fight against Robbie Lawler; he looked good. And what I love about that fight is I think dos Anjos will bring it. He will come after Tyron Woodley, and it will be a great fight. That’s the fight that’s going to happen.”

"My gut says, if I had to bet the house on it…I'd bet my next fight is @NateDiaz209." — @twooodley T-Wood's got a clean bill of health and a Stockton Slap of his own ready for Nate! Can we make this happen @UFC? pic.twitter.com/P2wSE2sGdD — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Diaz revealed he would be up for fight with Woodley despite the weight difference.

“I see him on TMZ every week, talking about me…I’m like, ‘what the (expletive)?,” he told ESPN.

"If that’s what you want to do.’ It’s not really my weight class, but I’m with it. I think it’s my title we’re fighting for. If he’s the one calling me out, whose title are we fighting for? Who’s the real champion here?”

Either way, the future looks uncertain for Woodley and even more so for the controversial Diaz.