Nurmagomedov’s manager warns Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager has warned UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson that he may have to retire after their fight at UFC 223 in April.

Ferguson will put his interim title on the line against the undefeated Dagestani fighter on April 7 in New York and Ali Abdel-Aziz reckons it’s not going to end well for the reigning champion.

Abdel-Aziz said that Ferguson’s refusal to show ‘The Eagle’ respect meant that Nurmagomedov will show him no mercy once they get into the ring.

Talking to MMA Fighting, Abdel-Aziz said: “I feel sorry for Tony Ferguson, because on April 7, Tony Ferguson is probably never gonna fight again. I’m concerned for his well-being, I’m serious. I’m not just saying that to promote a fight. I’m concerned for him. I’m hearing some reports — and I respect Eddie Bravo, he’s a legend — I’m hearing that he’d accept, he’d be more than happy for Khabib to take him down. And I’ll tell you something … he’s not gonna be a normal human being. He’ll be in trouble. Because if he accepts takedown from Khabib and he will take him down, he will disfigure his whole entire face.”

Abdel-Aziz said that his client’s past opponents Edson Barboza and Michael Johnson had gotten off lightly because they had shown Nurmagomedov respect.

“Khabib was very nice to Barboza, he was very nice to Michael Johnson. But I’m telling you something. One thing that Khabib is not gonna do, he’s not gonna be nice to Tony Ferguson. My prediction: Tony Ferguson will probably need to take two years off or maybe not come back after this fight.”

We await Ferguson’s reply with interest.