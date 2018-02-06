Yamasaki defends refereeing performance

UFC referee Mario Yamasaki has hit back following criticism of his refereeing of Saturday’s bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Prisicila Cachoeira at UFC Fight Night in Belem, Brazil.

The veteran referee was slammed for his performance during the bout as Shevchenko dominated Cachoeira, battering her into a bloody pulp as Yamasaki stood and watched before finally bringing the one-sided contest to an end in the second round after missing the Brazilian’s initial tapout.

Social media was flooded with criticism of Yamasaki’s officiating while UFC President Dana White commented on Instagram that he “should never set foot in an octagon again.”

Now, Yamasaki has hit back at his critics, giving his side of the story in a statement.

“In the second round, I signaled to ‘Pedrita’ that if she didn’t move I’d stop the bout.” Yamasaki wrote. “Every time I went to stop it, I signaled it to her, and she moved in an attempt to escape the blows. Unfortunately, I also can’t control the number of strikes that are thrown. Again, while she’s looking for a turnaround, she’s in the game. Fighters go through periods of great effort and dedication in order to be there. MMA is a contact sport, and no fighter likes to have the fight interrupted without a chance to reverse the outcome.

“The way I see it, I allowed ‘Pedrita’ to be a warrior and keep fighting. I could have stopped the fight in the second crucifix or in the mount, but she was moving at all times. I also recognize I should have stopped it on the first tap of the rear-naked choke, and I only stopped a few seconds later. As for other people’s opinions, they (again) have their right to issue them.”