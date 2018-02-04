UFC Fight Night marred by ‘disgusting’ refereeing

In the UFC Fight Night main event Lyoto Machida defeated Eryk Anders via decision after an extremely technical fight however the primary takeaway from the evening was the adjudicating (or lack thereof) of Mario Yamasaki in the bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Priscila Cachoeira.

Fighting in is hometown of Belem for the first time in his UFC career, Brazilian Lyoto Machida dug deep and gutted out a split-decision over a previously undefeated Eryk Anders in an entertaining middleweight clash that was the main event of the night.

Afterward, Machida volunteered to face fellow former champion Michael Bisping, who is interested in fighting once more before calling it a career.

One more time? A post shared by Mikebisping (@mikebisping) on Jan 25, 2018 at 1:12am PST

Shevchenko’s win over newcomer Cachoeira in the co-main event provided the biggest talking point though… and for all the wrong reasons.

Shevchenko came out swinging in the first and secured top position on the ground, landing a vicious elbow that split Cachoeira above her eye. Blood spurted everywhere as claret turned the Octagon floor into a scary shade of red.

Midway through the second round of this womans flyweight meeting, Shevchenko had landed 129 total strikes to one. The frightening demolition job only got worse as the local hero was powerless to prevent herself from copping the beating of a lifetime.

When Shevchenko submitted Cachoeira late in the second round via a rear naked choke, she’d recorded 230 strikes to the Brazilian’s three.

Fans, fighters and members of the UFC media were at a loss to explain why Yamasaki did not stop the fight when it was clear Cachoeira was unable to protect herself.

One person who took particular exception to the refereeing was Dana White. He took to Instagram to vent his frustration.

All the results from the main card can be seen below:

Lyoto Machida defeated Eryk Anders via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Valentina Shevchenko defeated Priscila Cachoeira via submission (R2, 4:25)

Michel Prazeres defeated Desmond Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Tim Johnson defeated Marcelo Golm via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Douglas Silva de Andrade defeated Marlon Vera via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Thiago Santos defeated Anthony Smith via second-round TKO (1:03)