McGregor issues Mayweather warning

Conor McGregor has told Floyd Mayweather to be careful what he wishes for after responding to the retired boxer’s social media challenge.

Mayweather posted a video earlier this week which showed the former world champion walking into an empty MMA cage and then followed it up with a message to McGregor which stated: “Come at the king, you best not miss.”

The UFC lightweight champion is still considering his next move, with a rematch against Mayweather one of the possibilities available for the Irishman.

Come at the king, you best not miss… pic.twitter.com/uHx4SJngHx — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) February 1, 2018

But when asked to respond to Mayweather’s remarks, McGregor said: “He’s engaging. We’re engaging.

“If it [is just for talk], and he doesn’t do it, it will follow him for the rest of his days that he did not do it. I said I would do it, I stepped up and I done it.”

McGregor earned a lucrative cross-codes pay day last summer when he participated in his first professional boxing bout against the unbeaten Mayweather.

I run New York. pic.twitter.com/TjxNjbGBGo — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 2, 2018

Fellow UFC star Ronda Rousey made a similar step earlier this week when she penned a contract with WWE, and McGregor was full of praise the former champion.

“I’m delighted for her, absolutely over the moon for her,” McGregor added to journalist Adam Glyn, in New York.

“She looked like she really enjoyed herself and I was very, very happy to see her. She’s a pioneer for the game and she’s came through it all and faced big wins and big, big losses and she came through it.”