DC chasing greatest tag in Miocic fight

UFC lightweight champion Daniel Cormier revealed he has to be considered one of the greatest of all time if he defeats Stipe Miocic.

Cormier is set to go toe-to-toe with the UFC heavyweight champion for the belt at UFC 226 in July. Both are coming off convincing wins at UFC 220, where Cormier TKO’d Volkan Oezdemir while Miocic ground out a comfortable unanimous decision win over the dangerous Francis Ngannou.

But now, a superfight is on the cards and the winner, at least on paper, certainly has grounds to argue they are the UFC GOAT.

“If I can go and accomplish this thing that’s so rare and so far left, yes, I should be in the conversation,” Cormier told the Believe You Me podcast.

“But not only one of the greatest to do it, the greatest to ever do it. Not just one of, but the conversation for the best fighter of all time. I truly believe that, because it’s such a massive accomplishment.”

Cormier started his MMA career at heavyweight and went 13-0 before making his light heavyweight debut in 2014 at UFC 170. But now, Cormier faces one of the toughest fighters of his career in Miocic, who is on a six-win streak.

“He’s a very tough guy, very durable, very well rounded,” said Cormier of the heavyweight champion.

“He can do everything. There’s no glaring weakness in his fighting style. It’s just when they made me the offer it was like, ‘Oh, this seems pretty good.’ I’ve always felt it’s a good fight stylistically for me. A guy like Luke Rockhold would give me trouble because he’s a kicker. Those are the guys I struggle with more. Essentially I wrestle, and I box, and that’s what Stipe Miocic does.”