Mayweather hops into MMA cage, fans scratch heads

Floyd Mayweather posted a head-scratching video on social media involving an MMA cage, fueling speculation of a potential fight.

The retired boxer has an ongoing feud with soon-to-be former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, which we’re sure this cryptic post has something to do with it.

McGregor was quick to respond with a sarcastic tweet…

Hahahaha very good. Keep up the good work my son.

Yours sincerely,

Senior. https://t.co/Qk3U69isTS — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 30, 2018

What does all this mean? Well, it’s highly unlikely that 40-year-old Mayweather is going to take up MMA for a UFC debut against McGregor. It’s more likely the attention-grabbing duo are trying to remain relevant in sports that are moving on without them.