Ronda Rousey makes the switch to WWE

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has agreed to join WWE as a full-time professional wrestler.

The news comes after Rousey made a shock appearance at the WWE’s Royal Rumble in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Rumours of a move into wrestling have been circulating for some time, but these were confirmed when Rousey showed up on Sunday.

She didn’t say anything to the audience, but pointed to the Wrestlemania sign, a motion taken as an indication she wants to fight for the gold.

The switch was confirmed later in an interview released by ESPN, Rousey said: “This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt.”

“When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.'”

“It’s funny – it’s kind of like acting, in that it was something I always wanted to do but I never thought was in the cards for me,” Rousey said. “And now that I realize I really do have this opportunity, I feel like my 6-year-old self would totally kick my ass if I didn’t take it.”

The 30-year old was a trailblazer in MMA and for UFC, but has now thrown in her lot with the WWE after losing her last two fights to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.