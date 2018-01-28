Jacare destroys Brunson in Charlotte

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ dos Souza pulled off a stunning first-round win over Derek Brunson in their middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Charlotte on Saturday night.

The victory marked an impressive comeback for Jacare after his April loss to Robert Whittaker, and was the Brazilian’s second first-round win over Brunson after an identical result back in 2012.

The bout started with both fighters exchanging a flurry of punches, Brunson swinging while looking for the big shot and Jacare blocking and counter punching.

The 38-year old then attempted a takedown, but Brunson managed to scramble out of his grip before they continued to trade blows.

Jacare then softened Brunson up with a series of body kicks before unleashing a monster swinging kick to Brunson’s head with his right leg.

The force of the kick smashed through Brunson’s guard and sent him crashing to the canvas as Jacare followed up with several accurate right hand blows before the referee stepped in to stop the fight after just 3:50 of the opening round.

It was a stunningly efficient display by the Brazilian who will be watching with interest when Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold fight for the interim middleweight title in Perth on February 10.