Cormier to meet Miocic in super-fight

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will take on light heavyweight title-holder Daniel Cormier in a super-fight at UFC 226 this summer.

The clash between the organisation’s two biggest hitters has been confirmed by the UFC, in the first title fight between two undisputed champions since Conor McGregor took on Eddie Alvarez.

Cormier will return to heavyweight for the showdown after successfully defending his belt against Volkan Oezdemir earlier this month.

Miocic, meanwhile, is bidding for a fourth successful title defence on the July 7 card, in Las Vegas.

“It’s such a big opportunity that it’s one of those you can’t really pass up when it’s offered to you,” Cormier told TMZ.

“I’ve never been afraid of a fight. It was always about whether or not it worked in terms of what I was trying to do and what my teammate had going.”

The clash could be one of several champion vs champion encounters on the show.

Flyweight title-holder Demetrious Johnson is interested in taking on bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, while UFC president Dana White has spoken about wanting to match women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes with featherweight queen Cris Cyborg.