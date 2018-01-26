White ready to offer Diaz a UFC return

Dana White is ready to hand Nate Diaz a UFC comeback, although insists he will have to build his way back into championship contention.

Diaz announced on social media earlier this week that he was ready to step back into the Octagon after he hasn’t fought since his defeat to Conor McGregor in August 2016.

That was his second encounter with McGregor and there has been plenty of speculation that the pair could lock horns in a trilogy bout.

If and when Nate Diaz returns to the UFC Octagon he’ll be coming back from his longest lay off ever. Currently at 521 days. I really hope his comeback is genuine because we sure could do with an event headlined by one of 209’s greatest sons. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 24, 2018

UFC president White is not ready to hand the 32-year-old such a lucrative opportunity yet, with McGregor pencilled in to fight the winner of Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who will meet in April.

But White insists he will make Diaz an offer to sign a new deal with the UFC.

“I’ve got to look at the rankings and see where everybody is. I will make Nate Diaz an offer to fight today,” he told TMZ.

“I think people would rather see Conor come back and either fight Tony or Khabib, whoever wins. And the Nate Diaz fight isn’t going anywhere. We could do that thing anytime.”