Cyborg confirms Nunes fight

Cristane ‘Cyborg’ Justino confirmed on social media that she has agreed to fight the dangerous Amanda Nunes at UFC 226.

Justino is coming off a decision win over Holly Holm where she successfully defended the Women’s Featherweight title for the first time in December.

It was the Brazilian’s toughest test to date but she came through with flying colours, leaving fans and pundits alike wondering who would be her next decent competition.

"I have agreed to fight Amanda Nunes Leoa July 7th in Las Vegas as part of #UFC226 and #InternationalFightWeek," the 32-year-old wrote on Facebook.

"I am now waiting for my manager to work with the UFC on a bout agreement so we can make #CyborgVNunes #TheSuperFight official. #CyborgNation us versus them!"

I have agreed with my management to fight @Amanda_Leoa #ufc226 July 7th in Las Vegas during international fight week. I will let her finalize her side of the bout now. pic.twitter.com/w5YIYYRGV5 — #CYBORGVsNUNES #UFC226 (@criscyborg) January 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Nunes is the current Women’s Bantamweight champion but its is unclear if the fight would be for a title. While the UFC has not officially announced the July fight, UFC overlord Dana White has expressed his interest in making it a reality.

“That’s the fight that I want to do,” White said earlier this month.

“That’s the fight that I want, so we’re working on it. Amanda wants to fight her, and we’re finally in a position where we can give Cyborg big fights – big fights with big-name people and money fights.”

Cyborg has taken over the division virtually tailor made for her, now she is looking to become the first female UFC fighter with two belts. Watch this space…