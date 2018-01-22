Dillashaw eyes July showdown with Johnson

Demetrious Johnson is eyeing a July champion vs champion clash against TJ Dillashaw after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Negotiations have been ongoing between Johnson and Dillashaw since the latter became the UFC bantamweight champion with victory over Cody Garbrandt last November.

Dillashaw immediately set his sights on ending the unbeaten run of flyweight title holder Johnson, who has successfully defended his belt on a record 11 occasions.

A post shared by tjdillashaw (@tjdillashaw) on Jan 7, 2018 at 4:47pm PST

Johnson wants to become only the fifth two-weight champion in UFC history and was originally eyeing an April encounter against Dillashaw, before injury intervened.

But after successfully going under the knife, Johnson believes the encounter could take place this summer.

He said: “After 11 title defenses and 12 championship fights, the old dog needs to get some rehab. I got it cleaned up.

Getting that rehab on the road. Thanks @UFCPI pic.twitter.com/0Xk4T1y8Ej — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouseUFC) January 19, 2018

“(With) six weeks recovery, we can get strong again, and hopefully TJ Dillashaw can get this match done.

“Hopefully July, International Fight Week, on a big, big card.”