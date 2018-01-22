Cormier cautious over Jones rematch

Daniel Cormier is unsure if a trilogy bout with Jon Jones lies in store after successfully defending his light heavyweight title.

Cormier beat the dangerous Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220 last weekend, in his first defence of the title he regained after long-time rival Jones failed a drugs test.

Jones’ future remains uncertain, with the 30-year-old due to appear before the US Anti-Doping Commission and California State Athletic Commission, where he could be handed a lengthy suspension.

Thank you That was amazing. wanna dedicate that to the 1’s who matter most. I love you Salina, Daniel and Marquita. And to all my family and fans. I love you @zinkinsportsmanagement all my partners and coaches @americankickboxingacademy I thank you all. #weareaka #andnewagain DC pic.twitter.com/w7jt02OXt5 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 21, 2018

And with such a cloud hanging over Jones, Cormier is wary of setting his sights on another clash with his fellow American, in a rivalry that has dated back three years.

Cormier said: “I’m just past it right now. Until he’s able to do what we want to do and that’s fight. I’m kind of past it.

“I’m kind of in a bit of this spot when it comes to Jones. Competitively all I want to do is fight him again, but at some point it’s just like, man is it ever gonna be just a fight without nothing else?

“I don’t know if I can put myself through that again. I’ve done everything right and I’ve just been dragged down by this guy constantly. So I’m not thinking about it. I’m gonna do my thing for right now.”

However, Cormier is unsure over who his next opponent will be in the UFC after a second round knockout win over Oezdemir.

He added: “Every time I fought, every time I won, it was always get back home and just go ‘let me get to the next guy’. Right now I just kind of want to go home.”