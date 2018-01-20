McGregor set to lose UFC belt

Conor McGregor looks set to lose his lightweight title after UFC president Dana White confirmed that Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight for the belt.

Interim champion Ferguson and undefeated Nurmagomedov are due to headline UFC 223 in April, with McGregor’s lightweight championship now up for grabs.

Bizarrely, White refused to confirm whether McGregor would be stripped of the belt after failing to make a title defence since claiming it in November 2016.

Dana White flat out refuses to say Conor McGregor has been stripped but does say the 223 main event is for the undisputed title. Asked if he has been stripped or not, White says, next question. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 19, 2018

White evasively said “we’ll see what happens” when questioned about McGregor’s status at a press conference in Boston.

But he did confirm that the winner of the Ferguson and Nurmagomedov encounter will be crowned as the UFC’s undisputed lightweight champion.

“The winner of this fight will be the champion,” said White.

“This fight is ridiculous, and after this fight happens, whenever Conor does decide to come back, I think it will be massive.”

Ferguson also revealed that McGregor had rejected the chance to fight him after winning the interim belt, with uncertainty continuing over whether the Irishman will compete in the UFC again.