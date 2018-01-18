Losing title wouldn’t hurt McGregor – coach

Conor McGregor’s coach believes he will still be considered as the best lightweight fighter in the UFC, even if he is stripped of his championship belt.

It was confirmed this week that interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will meet top contender Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, in April, with McGregor’s title potentially on the line.

It has been suggested that the UFC could strip McGregor of the lightweight belt and allow Ferguson and Nurmagomedov to battle for it after the Irishman has never defended the title he won in November 2016.

Coach, John Kavanagh, insists McGregor’s camp are still in the dark over the speculation, but is far from worried about how it would affect the 29-year-old’s standing.

“I’m kind of hearing this at the same time as everybody else and seeing this the same time as everybody else,” Kavanagh told Wimp2Warrior.

Dana White tells FS1 that UFC is working on Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov after Conor McGregor telling him he may not fight until September. Would McGregor be stripped? "Absolutely," he says. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) January 15, 2018

“I think regardless of what way it’s sold, this fight, I think it’s still going to be known who the champion is. I know that’s going to upset a lot of people, but there we go. That’s my opinion on it.

“If it happens that they fight each other, and if it happens that it’s for the belt, they’re both going to bed at night think to themselves, ‘I’ve got to beat Conor to be really seen as the champ.’ That’s how I see it.”