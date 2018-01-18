Ngannou looking for a quick victory

Francis Ngannou is aiming at finishing reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the first round, so he can be on time for his party.

The Cameroon-born fighter is the bookmakers favourite to be crowned the new ‘baddest man on the planet’ at UFC 220 on Saturday in Boston. His stunning first round KO of former champion Alistair Overeem last time out certainly contributed to that.

“If I was Stipe, I should be afraid of what’s coming Saturday night,” Ngannou told MMA Junkie.

“It’s a huge challenge – one he’s never faced. I don’t want to go five rounds, but if I have to go, I will go. I trained for five rounds. But I’m not looking to go five rounds. That’s not in my game plan. (My game plan) is to finish the fight quickly and go back home – maybe have a party.”

Open workout #UFC220 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Francis Ngannou (@francisngannou) on Jan 17, 2018 at 3:57pm PST

Ngannou also revealed that Miocic may not be able to earn a rematch right away, but he is open to fighting anyone…

“How many contenders are in the division right now waiting?” added the 31-year-old.

“So I don’t think right away they would just give the rematch to someone who lost. But if he’s there, I’m going to fight everyone. I don’t have a choice in it – I’m open to fight everyone. It doesn’t matter. But I don’t think he’ll be the first one to be a contender again (if I beat him).”

Should Miocic – who is coming off four first round KO's – upset Ngannou, he would break the record for the most consecutive title defences at heavyweight in the UFC.