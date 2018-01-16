UFC

VanZant is tough as nails

UFC star Paige VanZant was not going to let a broken arm stop her competing at this past weekend’s UFC Fight Night.

The American made her debut at flyweight against Jessica-Rose Clark on Saturday night’s Fight Night in St Louis, Missouri, and was in strife in the second round.

VanZant’s spinning backfist connected with Clark’s head, but she broke her forearm on impact. She mentioned it to her trainer later in the fight, but the gutsy VanZant soldiered on… 

VanZant would lose via unanimous decision in the end, but this performance certainly deserves some praise. 

