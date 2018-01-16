VanZant is tough as nails

UFC star Paige VanZant was not going to let a broken arm stop her competing at this past weekend’s UFC Fight Night.

The American made her debut at flyweight against Jessica-Rose Clark on Saturday night’s Fight Night in St Louis, Missouri, and was in strife in the second round.

VanZant’s spinning backfist connected with Clark’s head, but she broke her forearm on impact. She mentioned it to her trainer later in the fight, but the gutsy VanZant soldiered on…

Spinning back fist from @PaigeVanzantUFC lands, then she gets JRC to the ground! #UFCSTL pic.twitter.com/xh50dh4W4t — UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2018

Well… I broke my arm in the first! I was able to finish the fight but as you can see, had a hard recovering and throwing my right. I’ll be back better and stronger than ever! 💪🏼🦁 it’s all apart of the fight game. God had other plans for me. 🙏🏼 darn spinning back fist. pic.twitter.com/v5DhSv5YxD — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) January 15, 2018

VanZant would lose via unanimous decision in the end, but this performance certainly deserves some praise.