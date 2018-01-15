Stephens flattens Choi in St Louis

Underdog Jeremy Stephens overcame the odds at UFC Fight Night in St Louis on Sunday to pull off an emphatic second round TKO win over Dooho Choi in their featherweight bout.

The 31-year old Iowa native may not have been the bookies’ favourite, but he came out with all guns blazing against “Korean Superboy” in Missouri, throwing some big shots in the first rounds as the two fighters traded blows, with Choi concentrating on leg kicks.

Stephens was caught early in the second round with a vicious front kick, but he recovered well and went toe-to-toe with Choi. The duo trading some more shots before Stephens caught his opponent with a big hook that dropped Choi right to the canvas.

Stephens then assumed control from the top and land several big elbows before the referee stopped the action 2:36 into the second round handing Stephens a second straight win.

After the win, the ninth ranked Stephens called out Brian Ortega, who was watching ringside.

“I know he’s here,” said Stephens. “I know a few people coming off a good win. I want to fight everyone in front of me.”