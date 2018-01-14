Hall out of Belfort fight after apparent seizure

Uriah Hall is out of his co-main event fight with Vitor Belfort at UFC Fight Night St. Louis on Sunday after he was rushed to hospital suffering from an apparent seizure.
According to reports, Hall was on his way to the weigh-in when he fainted and immediately transported to hospital.
Doctors believe Hall suffered a seizure and although he was said to be awake and talking, he was kept in overnight as a precaution.
Hall, 33, was reportedly on weight and does not have any history of weight cut issues.
The UFC announced that Hall’s fight with Belfort was off after the two-hour window given to fighters had officially passed.
Sunday’s fight was originally billed as Belfort’s retirement bout. Hall (13-8), last fought against Krzysztof Jotko at UFC Pittsburgh in September.
Belfort later wished Hall a speedy recovery in an Instagram post.
Pessoal, dediquei dois meses da minha vida para esse training camp. Passei esse tempo todo longe da minha família e todos sabem como isso é difícil para mim… Contratei os melhores profissionais q pude, minha equipe se dedicou intensamente mesmo durante as festas de final de ano. Cumpri todas minhas obrigações na semana da luta, cortei peso e subi na balança com o peso q tenho q bater para lutar… Infelizmente meu oponente teve algum problema durante o corte de peso. Torço para sua breve recuperação. Agora só quero voltar para casa e ver minha família… Muito obrigado por todo apoio e carinho de todos os q me acompanham. I dedicated 2 months for this training camp. Stayed away from my family and who knows me knows how hard this is for me. I spent all necessary to have the best structure to achieve my goal. My team had an intense dedication even during the holidays. I did all my fight week obligations, cut the weight and made the fight weight. Unfortunately my opponent had a problem during his weight cut, I wish him a soon recovery @uriahhall .Now I just want to go back home and see my family. Thanks for all the support along this training camp.Love you all!!
UFC strawweight fighter Paige VanZant, who is on the same card, said on social media that it was the scariest things she’d ever seen.
Please send Prayers up for @UriahHallMMA scariest thing I have ever seen. 🙏🏼
