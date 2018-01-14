Hall out of Belfort fight after apparent seizure

Uriah Hall is out of his co-main event fight with Vitor Belfort at UFC Fight Night St. Louis on Sunday after he was rushed to hospital suffering from an apparent seizure.

According to reports, Hall was on his way to the weigh-in when he fainted and immediately transported to hospital.

Doctors believe Hall suffered a seizure and although he was said to be awake and talking, he was kept in overnight as a precaution.

Hall, 33, was reportedly on weight and does not have any history of weight cut issues.

The UFC announced that Hall’s fight with Belfort was off after the two-hour window given to fighters had officially passed.

Sunday’s fight was originally billed as Belfort’s retirement bout. Hall (13-8), last fought against Krzysztof Jotko at UFC Pittsburgh in September.

Belfort later wished Hall a speedy recovery in an Instagram post.

UFC strawweight fighter Paige VanZant, who is on the same card, said on social media that it was the scariest things she’d ever seen.