Nurmagomedov could take on Alvarez

Khabib Nurmagomedov could take on Eddie Alvarez, if Conor McGregor’s next step is a title clash against Tony Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov set his sights on UFC lightweight champion McGregor after his dominant win over Edson Barboza at UFC 219 last month.

However, the UFC are keen to book McGregor against interim champion Tony Ferguson, if and when the Irishman eventually returns to the Octagon.

A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on Jan 8, 2018 at 8:13pm PST

If that proves to be the case, then the dangerous Russian fighter will set his sights on a number one contender’s clash against former champion Eddie Alvarez.

“I think that Conor, Diaz, and Ferguson, instead of fighting with Khabib, will be better off against each other 30 times,” his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov told MatchTV.ru.

“If Conor and Ferguson fight among themselves, give us Alvarez.

“He said that he was preparing Barboza for Khabib. Well, let’s see, let him go himself now.”