Cormier fighting against his past at UFC 220

Daniel Cormier faces the dangerous Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220 next weekend, but it’s not the only thing he will be fighting against in the octagon.

Twice Cormier has been pitted against the troubled Jon Jones and twice he was defeated, most recently in July. While the result was overturned after Jones tested positive for turinabol, the stench of the losses remains.

Cormier, who will be defending his UFC light heavyweight title in Boston on January 20th, admitted as much during a conference call.

“My career is so closely tied to those fights that I do need to win in dominant fashion,” said the 38-year-old.

“More so this time because of what happened in the last fight. But my goal is always to go out and dominate, and that’s what I’ve done for the vast majority of my career. Nothing’s really changed. The only pressure comes from what I’m really putting on myself, because of the way the last fight ended.

“That’s my cross to bear. I didn’t get the job done. If I would have won those fights it wouldn’t matter, all his out-of-the octagon issues. But because I lost, I’ve got to carry that burden. I can’t look to escape that, and I’m not trying to. All I can do is make that motivate me to be better today than I was.”

It’s crazy that this kid thinks he can knock me out with one punch. What happens when it doesn’t happen, you will all see next Saturday. I’ll stand with this kid and still beat him. There are levels to this game and this Guy ain’t on the level. #weareaka #ufc220 @akajav pic.twitter.com/dIBmM9XWfR — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 11, 2018

Cormier admitted that Oezdemir has knockout power but does not recognise the Swiss star as a contender for the belt.

“There’s a certain thing to me, that for some reason people see these guys as true threats to me and that they can just beat me,” he continued.

“It’s always fun to go out and prove people wrong. Both fights against Anthony Johnson I went in as the underdog, because he knocked some guys out. That shouldn’t warrant a person being favored to win a fight because they can knock somebody out.

“You’ve got to look at a guy’s entire body of work. When I look at guys like Anthony Johnson and Volkan Oezdemir, for people to think they’re just going to beat me, to me it’s just crazy. It’s just crazy."