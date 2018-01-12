Belfort to retire after UFC Fight Night

Veteran UFC fighter Vitor Belfort has confirmed that he will bring the curtain down on his career after his clash against Uriah Hall this weekend.

Belfort will meet Hall in a middleweight encounter at UFC Fight Night, in St Louis, before calling it a day in mixed martial arts.

The Brazilian is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and has also enjoyed title clashes against the likes of Jon Jones and Anderson Silva.

But ahead of his 41st birthday in April, Belfort says his 41st fight will be his last.

"This is going to be my last fight. I have nothing left to prove." @VitorBelfort says "so long!" in St. Louis

“This is my retirement fight. After that, I am putting my body to rest,” Belfort told UFC Unfiltered.

“Life is about seasons, and I think you’ve got to know the seasons. I think back sometimes, I flashback, and say, ‘Wow, I’m still doing this. Wow, that’s crazy.’ I’m very thankful, but I think my body needs to rest.

“I was always a man of the moment. I think it helped me go through things I went through in life.

“I never plan, but I remember in 2007, I made a decision, ‘OK, I’m going to be fighting until I’m 40.’ Here I am, finishing this plan I made in 2007.

“You’ve got to respect your body and know the time to transition to what’s next. A lot of athletes cannot transition. They don’t have nothing to do after.”