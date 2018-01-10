Miocic annoyed by Ngannou hype-train

Defending UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is feeling disrespected in the lead up to his title fight against Francis Ngannou.

The pair will meet in one of the most anticipated heavyweight clashes in recent times at UFC 220 on January 20 at the TD Garden in Boston.

Ngannou has turned many heads following his stunning knockouts of former heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem and the dangerous Andrei Arlovski. UFC overlord Dana White has been quoted as saying the Cameroon-born fighter could be “the next big thing” should he topple Miocic from his throne.

Added to all that, his rags to riches story is popular among fans and pundits alike. Just five years ago, Ngannou was homeless on the streets of Paris having moved there from Cameroon to become a boxer.





As such, Miocic revealed that he is feeling a little left out as the Ngannou hype-train whistles past him.

“Listen, I feel a little bit disrespected, but I’m not going to dwell on it,” said the man from Ohio on Ariel Helwani’s show The MMA Hour.

“He’s got more hype on him I guess. The guy hits super hard. We’re making a big thing about it. I’ve fought some good guys, you know? That’s how we are. I’m not much of a trash talker I just like to fight, that’s what I do.

“All the pressure is on him, honestly. The best guys he’s faced, I knocked them out two years ago. So, whatever.”

Miocic is coming off four consecutive first round knockouts of his opponents, of which the last two were title defencs. Should he defeat Ngannou next week, Miocic will set the record for consecutive heavyweight title defences.