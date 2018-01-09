Holloway vs Edgar to take place in March

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will defend his title against Frankie Edgar as the main event at UFC 222 in March.

The duo were originally supposed to meet at UFC 218 in early December, but Edgar was forced to withdraw after suffering an injury in training.

Holloway fought former featherweight championship Jose Aldo instead, winning via a third-round TKO for his first successful defence.

Now recovered, Edgar is set to face Holloway in what will be his third crack at the title.

Edgar fought Aldo at UFC 156 in 2013 in a five-round battle that saw him lose on a unanimous decision, and fought Aldo again for the interim featherweight title at UFC 200 with the same result.

Holloway, who is on a 12-fight winning streak, will be aiming for a second defence since winning and unifying the belts at UFC 212.

The UFC announced the fight via social media.

The fight will take place on March 3, at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.