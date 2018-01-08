Anderson Silva vows to keep on fighting

MMA legend Anderson Silva has no plans on retiring, despite being out of the Octagon for almost a year.

The Brazilian has not stepped foot in the octagon since February last year when he earned a unanimous decision win over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 for a first win in four years.

Silva, 42, was originally supposed to face off with Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night in Shanghai in late November, but was removed from the card after failing an out-of-competition drug test, the second in his career.

The former middleweight champ also tested positive for the steroids drostanolone and androsterone following his win over Nick Diaz back in 2015, a result that saw the result changed to a no-contest.

But fans concerned that they may not see ‘the Spider’ in action again need not worry, as he vowed to return in an Instagram post that appeared on Sunday.

“Thank you, my people!” Silva wrote. “You can be sure it’s not over yet. My love and my passion for the fight are here, firm and strong. The fight continues, I will stop when GOD thinks I can not do it anymore. So who is my fan, can be sure, that soon I’m back, to the joy of those who cheer for me and to the sadness of those who don’t.”

A post shared by Anderson “The Spider” Silva (@spiderandersonsilva) on Jan 7, 2018 at 6:06am PST

There was no mention of the ongoing case with the USADA, which could lead to a suspension of up to four years.