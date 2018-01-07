Tavares wants to be Bisping’s last opponent

UFC veteran Brad Tavares has called out Michael Bisping for the former middleweight champion’s final fight in the Octagon.

Despite quick-fire back-to-back defeats to Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum, Bisping still wants to fight one more time in the UFC before bringing the curtain down on his career.

Bisping is keen to compete on March 17’s UFC Fight Night 127, in London after he remains the only British fighter to have held UFC gold.

There has still been no confirmation of any opponent for the 38-year-old, but Hawaiian fighter Tavares has thrown his hat into the ring on Twitter.

What's up @bisping I know you're looking for a fight in England. Respectfully, I would like to share the octagon with you, and show the English fans how Hawaiians get down!!! @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @ufc — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 5, 2018

Tavares has seen his stock rise over the last 18 months after a three-fight winning streak over Thales Leites, Elias Theodorou, and Caio Magalhaes.