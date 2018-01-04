Cyborg could face fellow champ Nunes

Dana White wants two of the UFC’s women’s champions to lock horns by pitting Cris Cyborg in a showdown against Amanda Nunes.
Cyborg had been tipped to face Invicta FC featherweight title-holder Megan Anderson after her narrow win over Holly Holm at UFC 219 last weekend.
But it appears that a dream clash against bantamweight champion Nunes could be on the cards for featherweight title-holder Cyborg.
Fill in the blank:
In 2018, the woman I want to see @CrisCyborg defend her belt against the most is ______. pic.twitter.com/1MvVoFJcWG
— UFC (@ufc) January 4, 2018
Both Nunes and Cyborg have made a name for themselves with spectacular knockouts and White is exploring the possibility of the bout – potentially at February’s UFC 221.
“Amanda Nunes wants to fight Cyborg,” White told Yahoo Sports.
“That is the fight to make, and that is the fight I will make. That’s the fight.
Best moment of 2017 🙌🏼 Melhores momentos de 2017 #letsgo #2018 #andstill pic.twitter.com/33lA7HRLVz
— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) January 2, 2018
“Amanda Nunes is a big, strong, powerful puncher. I think she matches up very well with Cyborg too, and I think that’s a fun fight. And that’s the fight to make.
“Cyborg wants to fight. So we’ll get her a fight as soon as we can get it done, as soon as Amanda can prepare and get ready for this fight we’re ready to roll.”