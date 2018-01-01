McGregor, Nurmagomedov in Twitter brawl

Conor McGregor was probably the only person unimpressed by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s victory at UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Russian UFC fighter absolutely destroyed Edson Barboza over three rounds in their lightweight bout at the weekend, with judges scoring it 30-25, 30-25, 30-24 in his favour.

The dominant performance earned praise from all corners, but in typical McGregor fashion the Irish title holder was not so complimentary after the Russian called him out following his win.

That Dagestani was dog shit the other night you's are all nuts. Game full of sloppy bums asking to be slept. Pay me my worth and Kings back. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 1, 2018

Which sparked the following response from Nurmagomedov.

McGregor then responded with a foul-mouthed reply, before also finding time for a left-field dig at Floyd Mayweather.

Shin bone to the cheek bone. The rule set kept you out the funeral home. pic.twitter.com/chJ5ieUQvQ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 1, 2018

The replies kept coming…

And that's Diddy bread on top of already Diddy bread. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 1, 2018

Now get your Diddy's out and beg. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 1, 2018

With no next fight yet lined up for McGregor, it’s hard to say whether the duo will actually meet in the near future.

That said, there’s no doubt that it is a contest that fans of both men would love to see.

And let’s not forget interim champion Tony Ferguson!