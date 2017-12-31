UFC 219: Cyborg retains featherweight title

Cris Cyborg retained her UFC Women’s Featherweight title at UFC 219 via a unanimous decision over Holly Holm at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The three judges scored the bout 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47 in favour of Cyborg.

Holm, the former UFC bantamweight champion, started well and was competitive in the first two rounds but Cyborg upped the intensity and was clearly the better of the two deserving her 19th victory in a row.

What made it tough for Holm was that she was going up in weight to face Cyborg. Her strategy was to use movement to try and stop her opponent from getting into any rhythm and would clinch to break Cyborg’s rhythm.

The strategy worked well in a close first round and probably won Holm the second but that’s where it ended.

At the end of the second round, Holm’s left eye looked swollen shut and from there on Cyborg was in charge.

Cyborg upped the pace as the bout progressed by moving forward and landing solid shots when countering and as Holm tired Cyborg started winning the battle in the clinches.

In the fifth round, Holm upped the pace realising she needed a knockout to win but it was not to be as Cyborg won the bout going 25 minutes for the first time in her career.

Afterwards, Cyborg gave credit to her opponent for a tough fight, “Thank you for Holly Holm,” Cyborg said. “She is an amazing fighter she had a very good fight.”

Holm (14-4) has now lost three of her past four fights, three of them via decision.