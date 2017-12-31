Nurmagomedov overwhelms Barboza

Khabib Nurmagomedov totally dominated Edson Barboza with an awesome display of mixed martial arts skills in their lightweight fight at UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Nurmagomedov was just too strong for his Brazilian opponent, who somehow managed to survive the three rounds as the judges scored the fight 30-25, 30-25 and 30-24.

The bout began with Nurmagomedov attacking from the start, Barboza responding with several front leg kicks, before the Russian’s total pressure game paid off with a first takedown.

Nurmagomedov then landed some huge shots with Barboza locked up, pounding away for a full three minutes until the buzzer brought the Brazilian some respite.

The second round started with more relentless pressure from the Russian, Nurmagomedov landing a number of jabs before Barboza attempted to lock him up and stop the punishment.

By now an exhausted Barboza was almost unable to fight back as Nurmagomedov took him down again and assumed control, landing blow after blow until the end of the second.

The third round saw Barboza briefly attempt a comeback as he landed a spinning kick and attempting another before the inevitable takedown, Nurmagomedov getting on top again of a tired Barboza, who still managed to attempt some knees and kicks despite being almost dead on his feet as the fight came to an end.

The win sees Nurmagomedov move to 25-0, and the Russian referenced Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor in his post-fight interview, saying he wanted Ferguson in his next fight.