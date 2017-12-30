Mayweather rules out UFC fight

Floyd Mayweather has clarified that he has no interest in fighting in the UFC, despite the claims of the promotion’s president Dana White.

After fighting UFC champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match during the summer, there has been speculation that Mayweather could follow suit by switching combat sport codes.

White publicly repeated this week that he was holding talks with Mayweather’s camp about the undefeated former world champion entering the Octagon.

But Mayweather says White is purely making those claims to boost his hand in television negotiations and he will not be venturing into MMA.

Mayweather said: “I’ve made a lot of money in my career, I’ve spent a lot of money in my career, but I’ve made a lot of smart investments. I’m not hurting for money.

“I took the McGregor fight because that was an opportunity for me to make nine figures.

Happy Holidays To Everyone. pic.twitter.com/Dl9CBoBnmp — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) December 26, 2017

“The UFC, their deal with Fox is coming to an end, they’re trying to renew a new deal. What better name could they use than Floyd Mayweather?

“I don’t need to fight again.”