Holm could be greatest UFC fighter ever

Holly Holm should be regarded as the greatest women’s MMA fighter in history if she beats Cris Cyborg, believes UFC president Dana White.

Holm takes on Cyborg at UFC 219, in Las Vegas, this weekend, looking to cause a major upset and snatch the Brazilian’s women’s featherweight title.

Cyborg boasts an unbeaten streak that stretches back 12 years and she has comfortably triumphed in all three of her UFC outings.

But Holm inflicted a first loss on Ronda Rousey and if she can enjoy a similarly surprising win over Cyborg, White says there should be no doubting the American’s role in MMA history.

White said: “If Holly Holm wins this weekend, how can you argue that she’s not the greatest fighter of all time, female fighter ever?

“And then for Cris Cyborg, obviously, to win this fight, it’s a big fight for her. You know, I think Holly Holm, it’s her first real true test.

“And as far as a fight goes, Cyborg is a very aggressive fighter, knockout puncher, likes to move forward, very aggressive. And Holly Holm is a counterpuncher. She’s a great counterpuncher.

“I actually expect this to be a great fight.”