White: GSP, McGregor fight a no go

UFC president Dana White has said there is no way that Georges St-Pierre will be fighting Conor McGregor.

St-Pierre, 36, won the UFC middleweight title in early November by beating Michael Bisping at UFC 217 before sensationally vacating the belt just a month later citing health reasons.

Prior to St-Pierre’s announcement, White had said he would be “super pissed” if the Canadian decided not to defend the title, and that he was under contract to do so.

Meanwhile, rumours have persisted that St-Pierre is interested in a crack at McGregor, with the man himself stating in October that it would be “an amazing honour” to fight the Irishman.

St-Pierre’s longtime coach, Firas Zahabi, also said recently that a fight between the two MMA stars would be “brilliant” and “probably the biggest fight in UFC and MMA history.”

White, meanwhile, was adamant that would not be happening when asked about GSP’s next fight.

“There is no status,” White told ESPN. “I knew what he was doing. That’s why I put [a mandatory title defense] into his contract. We both knew what was going on.

“I don’t know, man. I don’t think the guy wants to fight. I think he jumped in, grabbed some cash and went back to Canada.”

“He ain’t fighting Conor McGregor,” White added. “If he wants to come back, [UFC welterweight champion] Tyron Woodley or [middleweight champion] Robert Whittaker is waiting for him. They’re both waiting, if Georges wants to come back.”

McGregor has not been in action fought since making his professional boxing debut in a loss to Floyd Mayweather in August.

The next fight in the middleweight division will see newly crowned champion Robert Whittaker take on Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 in Australia in February.