UFC 219: Nurmagomedov ready, Rivera out

Khabib Nurmagomedov has had problems with weight cuts in recent times, but the UFC lightweight contender is well and truly ready for his fight this weekend.

The Dagestan fighter, unbeaten in eight UFC fights and 24 career fights, will face Edson Barboza in the co-main event at UFC 219 on Saturday and it appears he won’t have any problems making the weight this time.

Nutritionist Tyler Minton posted a picture of Nurmagomedov on Twitter saying that “The Eagle” was already under the 155-pound limit three days before Friday’s weigh in.

🦅 The UFC wants fighters no higher than 10% of their weight class on arrival. Two meals and a lot of water later, @TeamKhabib weighs in more than a pound UNDER. Sorry haters… 🦅 #nutritionist #lockhartandleith #khabibnurmagomedov #ufc219 pic.twitter.com/AksT9X7hhA — Tyler Melee Minton (@TheMeleeWay) December 26, 2017

Nurmagomedov, 29, has struggled to make weight in the past and famously ended up in hospital after a botched weight cut ahead of his interim lightweight title fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 in March.

Speaking earlier this month, Nurmagomedov told reporters that he had changed “a lot of things.”

“My weight is perfect. My shape is good. I have three more hard days and I finish all my training camp and focus on making weight. We’ll see. I am not in bad shape. I’m very excited about it. I want to show this.”

And with the tweet that seems to be the case.

Meanwhile, Jimmie Rivera has been cut from the card for this weekend after the UFC failed to find him a replacement opponent following John Lineker’s withdrawal earlier this week.

Rivera was originally scheduled to take on former champion Dominick Cruz, with Lineker stepping in after Cruz suffered an injury.

An infected wisdom tooth then put paid to Lineker and despite offers from several fighters including former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) champion Marlon Moraes, nothing has come to fruition meaning Rivera has now been stood down.

Sorry to my fans, friends and family. @MMARLONMORAES said no to the 10 pounds. Those were his terms, I agreed, and then he withdrew the offer. — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) December 26, 2017

UFC 219’s headline bout is the featherweight title fight between champion Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm.