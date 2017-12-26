Woodley buys his mom a house for Christmas

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley bought his mother one of the best Christmas gifts…a new house.

A ten year-old Woodley promised his mother that he would become a professional athlete and by her a house. Well, 35 years later the UFC superstar can finally make good on that promise, as he revealed in a touching video on Instagram…

Good on ya Tyron!

Woodley is currently recovering from shoulder surgery but is expected to return for a potential superfight with former middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St.Pierre.