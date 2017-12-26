Cyborg interested in boxing match after Holm

Cris “Cyborg” Justino is interested in a Conor McGregor style crossover into boxing.

The UFC women’s featherweight champion, who will fight former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm at UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Saturday night, said she would love to try her hand at boxing.

McGregor made headlines in August with a big-money fight against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“It would be really nice to finish my career and maybe do one boxing fight, but I don’t know if that will happen,” Cyborg told reporters on a conference call.

“I love to compete. I was competing when I was 12-years-old. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but you learn.

“I like to compete in everything. I like to compete in jiu-jitsu, I like to compete in wrestling and Muay Thai, and if I have a chance to compete in boxing one day, why not? I think when you train in just one sport separately you learn more.”

Cyborg has won 18 straight fights since losing on her professional debut, and has been the best 145-pound female fighter in the world for many years.

She finally claimed the UFC’s women’s featherweight crown back in July with a TKO win over Tonya Evinger.

Now she will headline as she makes her first defence against Holm, a fact she is excited about.

“I think the fight is going to be great,” she said.

“Holly has experience. It’s hard to say it’s going to be the hardest fight because I don’t know what the future will hold, but I think it will be a different fight. Maybe I can show more parts of my game. People don’t know I’m a two-time world champion in jiu-jitsu. I think it will be amazing because of that.

“Whenever I go inside the cage, I never think that I’m 10 years undefeated and that I’m the champion. I never think like that. I leave it to other people to think about me like that; I just have to think about getting better each time I fight.”

In related news John Lineker has been forced to pull out of his main card fight against Jimmie Riviera.

Lineker, who himself was a replacement for the injured Dominic Cruz, withdrew citing an infected wisdom tooth.