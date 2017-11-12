Bisping replaces Silva for UFC Shanghai

Michael Bisping will make a shock return to the Octagon just a month after losing the UFC middleweight title.

The UFC have confirmed that Bisping will replace Anderson Silva and take on Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Shanghai, on November 25.

The British fighter only lost his middleweight title against Georges St-Pierre last weekend after a submission loss to the returning Canadian.

But with Silva pulled from the Shanghai event because of a potential drugs violation, Bisping has been drafted in as a replacement.

After defeat to St-Pierre, the 38-year-old insisted he wasn’t ready to retire and was looking to fight in London in early 2018.

Yet Bisping is no stranger to taking fights on short notice. With little preparation, he won the UFC middleweight title from Luke Rockhold in 2016.