Anderson pulled from UFC’s China show

Former middleweight champion Anderson Silva has been pulled out of the UFC Fight Night event in China due to a potential doping violation.

Silva was due to face Kevin Gastelum in Shanghai on November 25, but UFC officials announced on Friday that he will no longer be part of the event.

A banned substance has been flagged up on a drugs test collected last month, and Silva has now been provisionally suspended by the US Anti-Doping Agency.

Joe Rogan on the Anderson Silva USADA violation just now on his podcast. "Makes sense, he's 40. I'm not surprised." — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 10, 2017

“Due to the proximity of Silva’s upcoming scheduled bout at UFC Fight Night, Shanghai, China on November 25, 2017 against Kelvin Gastelum, Silva has been removed from the card and UFC is currently seeking a replacement,” said a UFC statement.

Silva – who beat Derek Brunson in his last outing in February – was due to be part of the main event in China, with a suitable substitute yet to be identified.

BREAKING: Anderson Silva is out for UFC Shanghai due to another failed drug test. Is this it for Spider? Who should headline the UFC's inaugural event in China? pic.twitter.com/x1l6ctjLEt — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 10, 2017

This is not the first time that Silva has fallen foul of drug testing – and he could be facing a lengthy suspension if he is found guilty.

The 42-year-old was banned for a year in 2015 after he tested positive for steroids, following his win against Nick Diaz.