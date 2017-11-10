McGregor invades MMA show and battles referee

Conor McGregor has cemented his loose cannon reputation after invading an MMA ring and sparking a brawl with a referee.

The UFC lightweight champion was in the crowd at the Bellator 187 show in Dublin on Friday to watch training partner Charlie Ward in action.

Ward beat opponent John Redmond before the end of the first round – sparking a delirious reaction from McGregor, who raced into the Octagon to hug his friend.

But referee Marc Goddard ordered McGregor to leave and touched the Irishman in the chest.

That prompted a furious reaction from McGregor, who shoved the official while he was attending to Redmond, before a melee occurred.

McGregor was escorted away from ringside, but then raced back and climbed the cage, before slapping one of those officials who broke up his spat with Goddard.

The 29-year-old has history with Goddard after the official ordered him to leave the ringside area when he was cheering on training partner Artem Lobov at UFC Gdansk.

A Bellator statement said: “We are aware of the in-cage altercation involving Conor McGregor and a Bellator staff member.

“Viacom and Bellator hold the safety and well-being of our staff in the highest regard and we’re currently reviewing the situation.”