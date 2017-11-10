Rockhold accuses GSP of avoiding Whittaker

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has accused newly crowned champion Georges St-Pierre of trying to avoid a fight with interim champion Robert Whittaker.

Rockhold made the comments after GSP said he needed some time out after suffering a neck injury during his comeback win over Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in New York last weekend.

The 36-year old Canadian was also quizzed about a possible fight with Conor McGregor, even though he is contractually obligated to fight Whittaker.

Rockhold said that he believes St-Pierre is avoiding a fight with the Australian.

Fights to make after #UFC217: GSP vs Whittaker

Bisping vs Rockhold III

Dillashaw vs DJ

Garbrandt vs. Cruz II

Joanna vs Karolina II — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_DStar) November 6, 2017

“Unfortunately it sounds like we have a hold up and it’s gonna take some time to iron out what’s next. . . I know [St-Pierre] is contractually obligated to defend his belt but as we all heard on the mic, he’s backtracking and he’s trying to find his way out.”

“I think it’s ridiculous if they were to let him hold onto it and not pull that. Let him relinquish that and go down to fight Tyron like it sounds like he wants to do. I think they should just get back to what made this company what it is.

“You go too far down the wrong trail and there’s no turning back. You go too far into Conor McGregor land and you get that fight going and the whole thing is a mess.

“They need to just put the best against the best in each division and stop jumping around.

Interim champion Robert Whittaker.

“I’m ready to go and I know Whittaker is ready to go. Obviously, he sees GSP and he wants his payday but is he gonna get that? How long is he gonna drag his feet for? I’m ready to move forward with the division and get things going.

“I’ve talked about [fighting Whittaker at UFC Perth] with the UFC and it is potentially on the table but I’m not going out there to fight for the interim title. GSP needs to figure it out. He needs to move on, get out, and really, Robert Whittaker is the real champion.

Well done GSP. — Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) November 5, 2017

“Bisping lost that title, in my eyes, a long time ago when he decided to fight guys outside the top ten, and welterweights for that matter. He earned it. He got the title but Whittaker’s been the man for the last year.

“He’s fought Jacare, he’s fought Yoel, he’s fought the top contenders and that’s what it takes to be the champion. In my eyes,Whittaker’s the champ. So I’ll be ready to go to Perth, it’s just a matter of how this whole thing plays out.

“I know Whittaker obviously wants that fight [with St-Pierre], as he should, but I don’t think he’s gonna get it. I’m more than willing to move on and take him on in Perth.