Edgar injury sees UFC 218 Holloway fight pulled

The main event of next month’s UFC 218 may have to be scrapped after Frankie Edgar was forced to withdraw from his fight against featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Reports say that Edgar suffered the injury, details of which have not been released, earlier this week and won’t be ready to fight again for up to three months.

UFC 218 is scheduled to take place on December 2 in Detroit.

It’s as yet unclear if Holloway, who is looking for a 12th consecutive win, will face a replacement fighter or drop off the card altogether.

Cub Swanson has been touted as a potential replacement, although he is scheduled to headline the UFC’s Fight Night card in Fresno, California against Brian Ortega a week later on December 9.

Cub Swanson is probably the only fight that would make sense for Max Holloway with Frankie Edgar now out. They might have to find someone else for Brian Ortega in Fresno. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 8, 2017

Holloway won the featherweight belt after beating Jose Aldo with a third-round TKO back in June.

The fight with Edgar, who has won seven of his past eight fights, was billed as potentially one of the contests of the year.

The withdrawal comes as a blow to the UFC, which is on a high after an exciting UFC 217 card, which saw MMA legend Georges St-Pierre defeat Michael Bisping, and T.J. Dillashaw win his grudge match against Cody Garbrandt.