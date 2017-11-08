White: Till v Thompson in February

According to the Los Angeles Times, rising star Darren Till will face Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson next year.

LA Times reporter Lance Pugmire quoted UFC overlord Dana White at a recent press conference, saying that the Englishman will take on the second ranked Thompson at welterweight on February 24.

Dana White says he’s moving his UFC card from Orlando, moving it to England so popular Darren Till can fight @WonderboyMMA — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) November 8, 2017

The date is Feb. 24 for Till-Wonderboy. — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) November 8, 2017

Till, who is 11th in the welterweight rankings, is coming off a dominating first round KO over veteran Donald Cerrone at UFC Fight Night 118. Till was much bigger than Cerrone in the octagon and ran through him, barely taking any damage. He is undefeated after 17 fights.

Meanwhile, Thompson earned his first victory since back-to-back losses to UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, beating Jorge Masvidal comfortably by unanimous decision at UFC 217 on Saturday.