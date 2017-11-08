Whittaker: I can wait for ‘slow’ GSP

UFC interim middleweight champion Robert Whittaker said it would be a “dream come true” to fight new champion Georges Saint-Pierre after the Canadian legend’s stunning comeback win at the weekend.

St-Pierre choked out Michael Bisping in the third round of their bout at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night to take the middleweight belt in a remarkable comeback win after four years out of the octagon.

Whittaker, who UFC president Dana White said is next in line for GSP, said he was confident in his own abilities in spite of the veteran’s impressive victory.

“To be honest, he looked slower than he’s ever been,” Whittaker said. “He’s just as crafty. You can see the intelligence is still there. His fight IQ is still there. He obviously hits harder at middleweight. But I hit hard and I hit fast — and much harder and faster than Bisping. And I have much better defence than Bisping. So it looks good.”

Whittaker, who won the interim belt with a unanimous decision win over Yoel Romero at UFC 213 in July, added that he would love the chance to fight GSP in front of a home crowd at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia, in February, but that he also wouldn’t mind waiting.

“I’m happy to wait,” he said. “Fighting a legend like that is worth the time. My wants have to go on the back seat a bit for him. He’s a living legend and in respect I’ll do that. But if he’s going to hang around at middleweight we’ll touch gloves eventually. I’m confident.”

The Aussie also had some advice for former champ Bisping.

“He could (keep fighting). But for him and his family’s sake, I hope he doesn’t,” Whittaker said. “Man, you’ve done enough. You know what I mean? You’ve gone to the highest level of the sport and back. And you’ve fought more than everyone. Dude, just enjoy it. But he’s a good fighter, he can do what he wants.”