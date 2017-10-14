Veteran GSP tired of mind games

Georges St-Pierre has literally been there, done that and got the title belt and he is not interested in entering a war of words with UFC 217 opponent Michael Bisping.

The duo are set to face off on November 4th at Madison Square Garden for the UFC middleweight title, the first fight in four years for GSP, who took a hiatus from the octagon in 2013.

Bisping has appeared to get the better of the French-Canadian in the pre-fight press conferences so far, baiting GSP into a couple shoves. But he insists it’s a show he has seen plenty times before.

“All this is a mind game and I’m used to that,” St-Pierre told MMA Junkie.

“They always come out with the same song, every time. I hear it before. It’s no problem. It’s not going to change anything to me. I do my talking in the fight and that’s it. English is not my first language. If I would start a war of words with Michael, obviously he’s British, I’m French-Canadian and my English is not as good as his. He will win every time.

“I choose my battles. I will fight him in the octagon and beat him there. That’s where it’s important for me.”

GSP is undefeated in his last 12 fights and the former UFC welterweight champion plans on keeping it that way.

“I’m not planning on losing anytime soon,” he continued.

“I don’t lose. I do not lose. … I take a fight at a time. I used to see too much ahead of time. I’m trying to have fun and live in the present moment. It doesn’t get bigger than this. Michael Bisping middleweight title, Madison Square Garden – it’s a dream come true.

“I couldn’t wish for a better scenario. I wanted to have the biggest fight possible for my comeback and I’m at my best when I’m fighting under pressure, when I’m on the edge. That’s when I perform the best.”