Gustafsson wants to face Cormier-Oezdemir winner

Former champion Alexander Gustafsson wants to face the winner of the UFC light heavyweight title clash between Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemir.

Cormier and Oezdemir are due to face off in 2018 after the latter won an impromptu Twitter poll conducted by the champion to decide his next opponent.

But whoever emerges victorious won’t have to look far for their next challenge after two-time light heavyweight champion Gustafsson put forward his case.

Gustafsson has faced Cormier before – in a thrilling clash two years ago at UFC 192 – and expects the champion to win, although he is equally keen to tackle the in-form Oezdemir.

“Daniel (Cormier) knows I’m here to stay, that I’m waiting for my rematch against him,” Gustafsson told Viaplay Fighting.

“I’m not in a hurry. I’ve had longer stretches between fights than this. I’ll be fine.

“I want the belt. I want a title fight. We’ll see if Volkan vs. Cormier gets confirmed. Then I’ll fight the winner and… I’m pretty sure I’ll fight ‘DC.’

“Volkan does have a puncher’s chance. He’s not someone you want to underestimate. He’s a power puncher. But ‘DC’ is the better fighter.”