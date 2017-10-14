Bisping not ready to retire after UFC 217

Michael Bisping insists he is not ready to retire, regardless of the outcome of his UFC middleweight title clash against Georges St-Pierre.

Bisping faces the returning GSP at UFC 217 on November 4, looking to secure the biggest win of his MMA career to date.

The British fighter turns 39 in February and there has been speculation that he could hang up his gloves, if he is triumphant against GSP.

But during a press conference in Toronto on Friday, Bisping was adamant that he still relishes the competition and is not looking to walk away from the sport.

“Listen, a lot of people were asking me about (retirement),” said Bisping.

“I love this too much. I love this whole process, getting ready for a training camp.

“Eight weeks ago I was out of shape. Now I feel like I’m the champion of the world.

“I can beat anyone on this planet, especially this guy. I love that whole process. So, no, I won’t be retiring.”